MASON, Ohio — Madison Keys hasn’t been in the finals of a hardcourt tournament since 2017.
And things haven’t really gone very well for the Rock Island native lately. She hadn’t made it past the second round in three consecutive tournaments.
But everything has seemed to click into place for Keys this week as she defeated Sofia Kenin 7-5, 6-4 Saturday to reach today’s women's singles championship match of the Western and Southern Open.
Keys recorded 14 aces and double-faulted only four times in the hard-fought victory.
"I thought she was returning really well today and putting a lot of pressure on me," Keys said of Kenin in a post-match interview with Brad Gilbert. "But I knew I could put myself in the position to break back. That was my biggest thought every time I was down a break point.’’
The 24-year-old Keys reeled off consecutive wins over Garbine Muguruza, Daria Kasatkina, Simona Halep and Venus Williams to reach the semifinals. Although Kenin isn’t quite as well known, she made the semifinals last week at the Rogers Cup.
Keys’ opponent in the finals today will be Svetlana Kuznetsova, who defeated Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4 Saturday.
Keys has not won a tournament since triumphing at the Charleston Open in early April and a victory today could edge her back into the top 10 of the WTA rankings going into the U.S. Open.
Barty, who staged a series of comeback wins this week, lost a chance to move back to No. 1 in the rankings with her loss to Kuznetsova.
Instead, she dropped the opening set for the third straight match and this time, there was no digging out.
"A week that we battled through," Barty said. "I think at times I played some good stuff. At times, I played some pretty awful stuff."
For Barty, it was another instance of a slow start leaving her trying to dig out. This time, a resurgent Kuznetsova gave her no openings, knocking off a top-five player for the second time this week to reach her first final of the season.
"Sveta was unreal today," Barty said.
It's been awhile since her play has been described that way.
The 153rd-ranked player is recovering from seven-month layoff because of a knee injury. Playing in her ninth event of the season, she got her game together, winning her first Premier-level semifinal since 2017 at Madrid.
"Well, sometimes in life it's like this," said Kuznetsova, who is 0-3 against Keys in her career. "It's like really small things change everything. Definitely it's different momentum I have now."
In the men's bracket, David Goffin reached his first Masters 1000 final by beating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4 . Goffin also is on an upswing after falling to No. 33 in the ATP rankings on June 10, his lowest since September 2014.
"Of course, it was a tough period there," Goffin said. "I was coming back from injuries. I had some trouble with my confidence. I couldn't find my rhythm, my game. So it's great now. I'm feeling great. I'm back at my best tennis."
Defending champion Novak Djokovic was scheduled for an evening match against Daniil Medvedev.