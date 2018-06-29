If Madison Keys is going to run her streak of consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals to four at Wimbledon starting next week, it might require the Rock Island native to defeat Serena Williams.
The 10th-seeded Keys would face Williams, seeded 25th after returning earlier this year from the birth of her first child.
First up for Keys is 65th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic, who has not competed at Wimbledon since reaching the second round in 2015. The first seeded player she could face is 19th seeded Magdalena Rybarikova. The potential third-round opponent reached the semifinals at Wimbledon last year.
As for Williams, the seven-time champion avoided any early matchups against opponents with success to speak of at Wimbledon in a draw on Friday that could put her against No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in the third round.
Williams' first-round opponent when play begins on Monday will be 107th-ranked Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands, who has one career tour title.
Williams is competing for the first time since she pulled out of the French Open ahead of a fourth-round showdown against five-time major champion Maria Sharapova in early June, citing an injured chest muscle. That was Williams' return to Grand Slam action after a 16-month absence.
Rus has only once been as far as Wimbledon's third round, back in 2012. That was the last time she won a match at the All England Club. She was beaten in the first round of qualifying a year ago, as were both of the women Williams could meet in the second round, 136th-ranked qualifier Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria and 167th-ranked wild-card recipient Tereza Smitkova of the Czech Republic.
Svitolina has only once been as far as the fourth round.
In the top half of the women's singles bracket, the quarterfinals could be French Open champion Simona Halep vs. two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, and defending champ Garbine Muguruza vs. No. 6 Caroline Garcia. In the bottom half, No. 2 Wozniacki was drawn to face Svitolina, while 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens could play No. 7 Karolina Pliskova.
The potential men's quarterfinals in the top half are eight-time champion Roger Federer vs. 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Kevin Anderson, and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic vs. No. 6 seed Grigor Dimitrov. In the bottom half of the bracket, it could be two-time Wimbledon winner Rafael Nadal vs. 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, and No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 7 Dominic Thiem.