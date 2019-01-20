MELBOURNE, Australia — For a quarter of an hour, Elina Svitolina served and served, and served again, tossing the ball into the sun, in a desperate bid to hold a game in the third set against Rock Island native Madison Keys.
The sixth-seeded Svitolina fended off five break points in game that went to deuce 11 times, contained 28 points, and was pivotal in a momentum-swinging 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 win that earned her a place in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
At her first opportunity in the next game she broke the 17th-seeded Keys, runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open and a semifinalist or better at three of the last five majors. It was all one-way from then on.
"I was happy I could handle the pressure at 1-1 in the third set," Svitolina said. "It was very hard because the sun was just burning my eyes when I was tossing the ball. Very happy I could win that game."
Svitolina is trying to emulate what Caroline Wozniacki did here last year — coming to the season-opening major as winner of the season-ending WTA Finals and winning a breakthrough major title.
She's 0-3 in Grand Slam quarterfinals to date, and next plays either U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka or No. 13 Anastasija Sevastova.
Apart from the second set, Keys didn't quite find her range with her ground strokes and 34 unforced errors.
She dropped her first two service games in the match, and she missed very narrowly on some crucial points and wasn't really able to break down Svitolina, particularly in that game that lasted more than 15 minutes.
Both players reached the quarterfinals here last year, but Keys had more success at the majors in 2018 when she progressed to the semifinals at the French and U.S. Opens.
Elsewhere in the tournament, U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka is into her second Grand Slam quarterfinal after another comeback win at the Australian Open, this time over Anastasija Sevastova.
Osaka had to work for nearly two hours on Rod Laver Arena to subdue the gritty Sevastova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a fourth-round match studded by service breaks. She'll next play sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who had a 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 win over 2017 U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys.
Osaka won a tight three-setter when she met Sevastova at the Brisbane International in the first week of the season.
Sevastova grabbed the lead in the opening set on Monday, and clinched it with a deft drop shot that forced Osaka to fly a forehand over the baseline.
Osaka had to stave off two break points in the third game of the second to edge ahead.
The fourth-seeded Osaka grew in confidence from the narrow escape and lifted her tempo and shot-making consistency, grabbing the crucial service break in the sixth game.
Serving to level the match, Osaka fended off a break-back point with a brilliant forehand volley after a long, tense baseline rally. Two points later, the match was heading into the deciding set.
Osaka broke serve to open third set to maintain the momentum.
Sloane Stephens' best Australian Open in five years has ended with a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3 loss to unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round that lasted 2½ hours and finished at nearly 2 a.m.
The fifth-seeded Stephens was the 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open runner-up, but she hadn't won a match at Melbourne Park since 2014, when she also lost in the fourth round.
Roger Federer's bid for a third consecutive Australian Open title ended in a surprising 6-7 (11), 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (5) loss to 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, the first player from Greece to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal.
The key stat Sunday night: Federer failed to convert any of the 12 break points he earned. Tsitsipas went 1 for 3 in that category, getting his only break in the last game of the third set.
At 37, Federer was the oldest man left in the field. Tsitsipas is the youngest.
This one was a thriller from beginning to end, both in terms of the high quality and entertaining style of play from both men — long expected of Federer; the world is still learning what Tsitsipas can do.
Second-seeded Rafael Nadal swept to his 20th victory in 24 attempts over Tomas Berdych with a 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (4) win to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals.
Frances Tiafoe celebrated his 21st birthday in style with a 7-5 7-6 (6), 6-7 (1), 7-5 win over No. 20-seeded Grigor Dimitrov to advance to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.
Tiafoe, who received treatment on his right forearm at the end of the third set, broke Dimitrov's serve in the 11th game of the fourth then held serve to end the 3-hour, 39-minute match.