NEW YORK — Rock Island Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, had her blood pressure and pulse checked during a second-set medical visit but held on to beat Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-5 in an all-American matchup in the third round.
The 10th-seeded Keys saved all eight break points she faced and put together a 26-9 advantage in winners, including 10 aces.
She said she was "just not feeling 100 percent" against the 20th-seeded Kenin.
Keys made it to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the fifth consecutive year.
Her next opponent is No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, who eliminated No. 32 Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-0.
Serena Williams, who lost the opening set of her second-round match against 17-year-old Caty McNally before coming back to win, was much better in a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over Wimbledon quarterfinalist Karolina Muchova.
Williams seized control with a seven-game run that began after she trailed 3-2 at the beginning.
"I knew what she could do," Williams said — after not allowing Muchova to do much.
She'll face No. 22 Petra Martic on Sunday for a spot in the quarterfinals.
Other women's winners Friday included No. 2 Ash Barty, No. 3 Karolina Pliskova, No. 5 Elina Svitolina and No. 16 Johanna Konta.
There was no slow start to this U.S. Open outing for Roger Federer, who bristled at the suggestion that he might have played a role in some favorable scheduling.
After dropping the opening set in each of his initial two matches for the first time in 19 appearances at Flushing Meadows, the No. 3-seeded Federer was back at his absolute best Friday in a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Dan Evans, accumulating a 48-7 edge in winners as the opening act in the Arthur Ashe Stadium day session that began at noon.
Evans acknowledged 20-time major champion Federer's superiority. How couldn't he?
But the 58th-ranked player from Britain also thought the timing was "a bit disappointing," because his rain-postponed second-round match was played Thursday, whereas Federer got to play Wednesday under the Ashe roof.
Being first up on Friday's program meant Evans had to be back on court about 18 hours after he'd left the tournament grounds.
"It was always going to be a competitive advantage for me. ... Luck was on my side," Federer said, although he did add that his team was asked about whether it had a preference for when to play.
"But that doesn't mean, like, 'Roger asks, Roger gets.' Just remember that, because I have heard this (stuff) too often now," he said, with a more colorful word choice. "I'm sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots; the tournament and the TV stations do. We can give our opinion. That's what we do. But I'm still going to walk out (on court), even if they schedule me at 4 in the morning."
Men who advanced included 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka; Alex de Minaur, who knocked off 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori; and Dominik Koepfer, a German ranked 118th who defeated No. 17 Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1 to become only the second qualifier in the last decade to reach the men's fourth round at the U.S. Open