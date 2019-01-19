MELBOURNE, Australia -- Madison Keys has reached the second week of the Australian Open for the fourth time with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 12-seeded Elise Mertens late Friday night.
Keys, a semifinalist here in 2015 and runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open, converted four of her seven break points and saved seven of the eight she faced against Mertens.
"I'm definitely very happy with how I played today — especially how I served and got out of some could-be-bad situations," she said.
The No. 17 seed didn't play any warm-up tournaments before the season's first major and says "I'm feeling a lot better now that I've had three wins."
She has reached the semifinals at three of the last five Grand Slam events. Her opponent in the fourth round will be sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who came back from 3-0 down in the third set to beat Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. That match is scheduled for Monday in Melbourne (Sunday night in Iowa).
Keys has yet to drop a set in her first three matches.