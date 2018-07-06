Madison Keys has become the latest top-10 seeded woman to lose at Wimbledon after her comeback fell short.
The American fought back from a set and two breaks down only to falter near the end as she lost to Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 in the third round.
In a match full of big swings, the 10th-seeded Keys led 5-2 in the first set before the 120th-ranked Rodina won the next nine games to go 4-0 up in the second. But Keys won the next five games and broke again to level the set score. She then broke back to level the third set at 4-4, but Rodina immediately earned another break and served out the victory.
Six of the women's top 10 seeds, including defending champion Garbine Muguruza, lost in the first two rounds.
Rodina made the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. She was 0-15 in her career against top-20 ranked opponents before Friday's win.
The Russian is one of two mothers left in the tournament and will now face the other — Serena Williams — if the American can get past Kristina Mladenovic later on Centre Court.