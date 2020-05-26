Kids fishing events among COVID-19 cancellations

The statewide record high of 16,569 turkeys harvested was set in 2006.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties but was suspended at Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While most local counties harvested about the same number of birds as 2019, Whiteside County had a dramatic drop off from 162 to 116 birds harvested. Harvests in Morrison-Rockwood State Park may have contributed to that decrease.

Boat trailer licenses extended

Since most boat trailer licenses expire April 30 each year and the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have expired plates on our boat trailers unless you were able to renew them online.

Therefore, the state has announced 90-day extensions for driver’s license/identification cards and vehicle registrations.

The change will extend expiration dates by 90 days after the governor’s disaster proclamation executive order is scheduled to end, currently June 1. This extension will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid and will help alleviate the initial rush of customers visiting the reopened facilities.

The office in Moline is scheduled to be open beginning Tuesday, June 2.

