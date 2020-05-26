Kids fishing events among COVID-19 cancellations

One of the best kids fishing events each spring is the Moline Conservation Club’s annual fishing rodeo, which takes place at the Riverside Park Lagoon the first weekend in June each year.
Except this year.
Unfortunately, it has been added to the list of events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Countless other annual kids fishing events have been canceled as well, so call ahead if you planned on attending any of the Quad-City area events.
However, fishing is allowed around the Quad-Cities as long as people social distance while angling.
Illinois’s free fishing weekend is June 19-22 this year, or just remember that it is on Father’s Day weekend. It is a great excuse to take Dad fishing.
Iowa’s free fishing weekend is June 5-7 but is only for Iowa residents. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also recommends social distancing while angling in any waterways.
Illinois turkey hunting results
Illinois turkey hunters harvested a total of 15,800 wild turkeys during the 2020 spring turkey season, compared to 15,190 birds in 2019.
The statewide total includes the 2020 youth turkey season harvest of 1,744 birds, a record. In 2019 the youth harvest was 1,392 turkeys.
The statewide record high of 16,569 turkeys harvested was set in 2006.
Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties but was suspended at Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most local counties harvested about the same number of birds as 2019, Whiteside County had a dramatic drop off from 162 to 116 birds harvested. Harvests in Morrison-Rockwood State Park may have contributed to that decrease.
Boat trailer licenses extended
Since most boat trailer licenses expire April 30 each year and the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have expired plates on our boat trailers unless you were able to renew them online.
Therefore, the state has announced 90-day extensions for driver’s license/identification cards and vehicle registrations.
The change will extend expiration dates by 90 days after the governor’s disaster proclamation executive order is scheduled to end, currently June 1. This extension will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid and will help alleviate the initial rush of customers visiting the reopened facilities.
The office in Moline is scheduled to be open beginning Tuesday, June 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!