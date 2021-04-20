Kilen reaps reward from years of rugby excellence

It has been more than 30 years since Dan Kilen was scoring bunches of tries as an outside center with the Quad-City Irish Rugby Club.
Through the decades, some of the memories faded and he saw a little less of the old friends in the sport. But obviously, they still recall how good a player Kilen was.
The long-time Eldridge resident is being inducted this week into the Iowa Rugby Union Hall of Fame, with a somewhat informal presentation taking place Friday night at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Moline.
"I think one of the most fun parts of it is, like with any organization or teams you’re a part of, when something like this happens it gives you a reason to reconnect with some of the old teammates and stuff," Kilen said.
"So that’s been kind of fun. Some people have reached out that I haven’t talked to in many, many years. That’s been nice."
Kilen grew up in Lake Mills, Iowa, in the north central part of the state, and went to Luther College to play football, but eventually focused more on rugby.
He became a big part of a team that enjoyed tremendous success against much larger schools and more powerful programs. With Kilen serving as the team captain, Luther suffered only one defeat in 1980, losing to Davenport’s Palmer College of Chiropractic in the All-Iowa championship game.
He also was chosen to be part of the All-Iowa Select team during his years at Luther, the first of many times he would earn that honor.
With college behind him, Kilen wasn’t quite sure what he wanted to do with his life. He only knew he wanted to keep playing rugby.
"We had played against the Quad-City Irish and Luther, even though it was just a little school, actually was able to beat them back then …," Kilen said. "One of the players reached out to me and said ‘Hey, do you want to move down here?’"
Kilen ended up getting a job at the new racquetball and fitness center in Eldridge — he and his wife, Kathy, eventually bought the place — and Kilen was able to continue his rugby career with the Irish.
The team was a dominant force on the Quad-Cities rugby scene for much of the 1980s with Kilen usually playing the all-important attack position of outside center. Although precise statistics were not kept, it is believed he scored more tries than any player in the team’s long history.
The Irish enjoyed great success at both the state and national levels and reached a pinnacle by winning the National 7s Club tournament in 1986.
Kilen figures that probably was the highlight of his career.
"We had been in contention for several years and had been very close," he said. "We placed in the top four several times, and to do it with your teammates and everything … we’d really worked hard. We trained hard and put a lot of time into it."
Kilen not only played on the Iowa Select team every year from 1981 through 1989, but he was a member of multiple national teams that toured the world, playing in Australia, Hong Kong, England, Scotland, France, Belgium and The Netherlands.
He had a chance to go to Russia with the U.S. Eagles and also play for the first World Cup team in 1987 but turned it down because of the birth of his twin daughters.
Ultimately, it was family and work obligations that led to him giving up the sport he loved.
"I had been doing a great deal of traveling, playing internationally, and I just wasn’t able to continue to do it," he said.
However, he is looking forward to meeting up with a lot of the old gang this week. He will be the fourth member of the Irish to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Earl Strupp III (2013), Tom Billups (2016) and Cecil Youngblood (2018).
Normally, the Hall of Fame inductions take place at the All-Iowa rugby tournament, but that has been canceled for the second year in a row because of COVID-19. Instead, Kilen will receive the award at a smaller gathering Friday.
"I’ve often said to people that I’ve been very blessed to play with two different clubs in my career that really had the right attitude and the right approach," he said, referring to Luther and the Irish. "We wanted to be the best teams that we could and we put a lot of effort into it."