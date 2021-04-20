Kilen reaps reward from years of rugby excellence

He also was chosen to be part of the All-Iowa Select team during his years at Luther, the first of many times he would earn that honor.

With college behind him, Kilen wasn’t quite sure what he wanted to do with his life. He only knew he wanted to keep playing rugby.

"We had played against the Quad-City Irish and Luther, even though it was just a little school, actually was able to beat them back then …," Kilen said. "One of the players reached out to me and said ‘Hey, do you want to move down here?’"

Kilen ended up getting a job at the new racquetball and fitness center in Eldridge — he and his wife, Kathy, eventually bought the place — and Kilen was able to continue his rugby career with the Irish.

The team was a dominant force on the Quad-Cities rugby scene for much of the 1980s with Kilen usually playing the all-important attack position of outside center. Although precise statistics were not kept, it is believed he scored more tries than any player in the team’s long history.

The Irish enjoyed great success at both the state and national levels and reached a pinnacle by winning the National 7s Club tournament in 1986.

Kilen figures that probably was the highlight of his career.