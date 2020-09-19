 Skip to main content
Lancers, Knights football, volleyball games canceled

North Scott announced Saturday next Friday night's scheduled football game against state-ranked Davenport Assumption has been canceled.

With a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Eldridge and North Scott High School, the Lancers will not be in school this week.

Assumption coach Wade King tweeted Saturday the Knights are looking for an opponent to replace North Scott for this upcoming week.

The volleyball match between Assumption and North Scott, both undefeated in conference play, also will not be played Tuesday night.

