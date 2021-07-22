Late Bandits rally falls short in 5-4 loss to Peoria

A ninth-inning rally fell just short as the Quad Cities River Bandits fell 5-4 to the Peoria Chiefs at Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday night.
Maikel Garcia struck out with a man on third to end the game after the Bandits (45-22) scored four runs in the ninth. It was the first loss of the six-game series for QC, which takes on the Chiefs (26-43) again tonight at 6:30 p.m.
The Bandits' pitching was put in an early bind as starting pitcher Noah Murdock exited after 1 1/3 innings pitched. After an awkward delivery on a Francisco Hernandez line drive single, Murdock went to the ground, and Yohasnse Morel took the mound in relief.
Quad Cities used three walks and two hits to get on the board in the bottom of the ninth against Freddy Pacheco.
Eric Cole got the ninth-inning rally started with a single as Nathan Eaton and Logan Porter followed with walks. Will Hancock struck out before a John Rave RBI groundout broke the shutout.
Nick Loftin’s two-run double on the first pitch he saw made it 5-3 and forced Pacheco out of the game for reliever Cory Thompson. Tucker Bradley followed with his own two-bagger with two strikes to make it a one-run ballgame, and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
Garcia’s strikeout to end the game was QC’s seventh whiff of the contest as Thompson notched his second save of the season.
Before the ninth-inning rally, however, Quad Cities struggled to find the big hit against the Chiefs’ first three pitchers. The Chiefs held the top offense statistically in the High-A Central to only five hits through eight innings.
Peoria starting pitcher Nick Trogrlic-Iverson went four innings, allowing only three hits without a walk and striking out three before winning pitcher Enmanuel Solano (3-0) was equally effective in relief. Solano allowed only one hit and a walk in three innings, and Fabian Blanco struck out two in a one-hit eighth.
QC was out-hit 9-8 and left eight on base in front of a crowd of 3,083. The Bandits were 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the loss, which came after a run of seven wins in eight games.
Morel (4-2) took the loss for the Bandits, which used five pitches in the game.
Peoria took its initial lead on a Chandler Redmond home run, his 11th, in the fourth inning. Francisco Hernandez was 3-for-4, including an RBI double in the fourth inning to lead the Chiefs in hits.
Peoria tacked on two more runs in the sixth when Cristhian Longa singled in Leandro Cedeno and Zade Richardson, who added an insurance run with an RBI double to score Cedeno in the eighth.