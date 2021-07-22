Late Bandits rally falls short in 5-4 loss to Peoria

A ninth-inning rally fell just short as the Quad Cities River Bandits fell 5-4 to the Peoria Chiefs at Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday night.

Maikel Garcia struck out with a man on third to end the game after the Bandits (45-22) scored four runs in the ninth. It was the first loss of the six-game series for QC, which takes on the Chiefs (26-43) again tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Bandits' pitching was put in an early bind as starting pitcher Noah Murdock exited after 1 1/3 innings pitched. After an awkward delivery on a Francisco Hernandez line drive single, Murdock went to the ground, and Yohasnse Morel took the mound in relief.

Quad Cities used three walks and two hits to get on the board in the bottom of the ninth against Freddy Pacheco.

Eric Cole got the ninth-inning rally started with a single as Nathan Eaton and Logan Porter followed with walks. Will Hancock struck out before a John Rave RBI groundout broke the shutout.

Nick Loftin’s two-run double on the first pitch he saw made it 5-3 and forced Pacheco out of the game for reliever Cory Thompson. Tucker Bradley followed with his own two-bagger with two strikes to make it a one-run ballgame, and advanced to third on a wild pitch.