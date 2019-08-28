MUSKIES AT A GLANCE

COACH: Judd Anderson, 49th season

2018 SEASON: The Muskies qualified three events for the state meet last season.

FAST FACT: Muscatine returns every swimmer who had the team’s top time in an individual event last season.

KEY RETURNERS: Shelby Grady, jr.; Hope Reichert, sr.; Alli Youngbauer, sr.; Abby Lear, so.; Jillian Hillbrant, jr.; Ellie Storr, so.; Genevieve Millage, so.

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Lauren Wetzel, fr.; Vanessa Calderón, fr.

2019 SCHEDULE

(All duals at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Sept. 3 – Burlington

Sept. 7 – Muscatine Invitational, 10 a.m.

Sept. 10 – Bettendorf

Sept. 14 – at Clinton Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sept. 17 – at Pleasant Valley

Sept. 21 – at Iowa City High Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 24 – at Clinton

Sept. 28 – at Burlington, 8 a.m.

Oct. 1 – Davenport North

Oct. 7 – at Davenport Central

Oct. 12 – Muscatine Invitational, 10 a.m.

Oct. 15 – at Davenport West