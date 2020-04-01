Legendary caddie Navarro would love to get back to work

"We don't talk everyday because I have no reason to bother someone who is quarantined with four little ones," Navarro said with a laugh. "We still text a couple of times a week to see how each other is doing. He's a great guy and I love working for him. When we hear something about getting going again, I'm sure we will have more contact."

When there are free moments — and there aren't many with Navarro's hectic schedule — he loves to watch sports. But with the sporting world at a standstill, Navarro has turned to chores about his Moline home.

"It's tearing me up because to relax, I have always watched sports," Navarro said. "But I do have a friend, an ex-caddie, who owns an amazing 3-year-old — the horse "Tiz the Law" — and I have been following him quite a bit. He is one of the favorites for the Kentucky Derby."

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Asked to pinpoint one win along his great career and Navarro will tell you he was grateful to be there for all of them but to remember it was the player winning and not him. He would rather talk people, those who bring a PGA event to life, the many he has met through 40-plus years inside the ropes.