Legendary caddie Navarro would love to get back to work

For four decades, Tony Navarro has walked some of the world's most luscious green spaces.
So with some time on his hands these days, it's only fitting the legendary caddie is brightening his own green space.
With the coronavirus halting the PGA Tour, the man — who despite fame and fortune has always come home to Moline — is patiently waiting to get back to work.
"First things first," said Navarro, who began chasing his dream the Monday after his 1978 Moline High School graduation. In four-plus decades, the 60-year-old Navarro has been on the bag for 50 worldwide victories, with such greats as Greg Norman, Raymond Floyd, Ben Crenshaw, Adam Scott, Hal Sutton, Jeff Sluman and Gary Woodland.
"My family is healthy, I am healthy and my friends are healthy; it's the best thing I can report at this time," the always personable Navarro said in a phone conversation earlier this week. He had just completed a three-hour spruce-up of his Moline yard.
"We don't know what we are dealing with (the coronavirus); there is so much unknown," he added. "I don't know when I'll get back to doing what I do, whether it's June, July or August. That's the unknown. There's a lot of sadness out there, but I'm good, my family is good and my friends are good."
From sleeping under concession tents and atop park benches to seeing the world via private jet, Navarro has experienced far more highs than lows for those who choose his profession. Today, Navarro works for PGA veteran Nick Watney, who has five career victories, five seconds and 55 Top 10s attached to his PGA resume but, more importantly, four children under the age of 6.
"We don't talk everyday because I have no reason to bother someone who is quarantined with four little ones," Navarro said with a laugh. "We still text a couple of times a week to see how each other is doing. He's a great guy and I love working for him. When we hear something about getting going again, I'm sure we will have more contact."
When there are free moments — and there aren't many with Navarro's hectic schedule — he loves to watch sports. But with the sporting world at a standstill, Navarro has turned to chores about his Moline home.
"It's tearing me up because to relax, I have always watched sports," Navarro said. "But I do have a friend, an ex-caddie, who owns an amazing 3-year-old — the horse "Tiz the Law" — and I have been following him quite a bit. He is one of the favorites for the Kentucky Derby."
Asked to pinpoint one win along his great career and Navarro will tell you he was grateful to be there for all of them but to remember it was the player winning and not him. He would rather talk people, those who bring a PGA event to life, the many he has met through 40-plus years inside the ropes.
"So many wonderful people at so many places," Navarro said of the PGA Tour. "That's what eats at me right now, the tournaments that have been canceled. The effort it takes to make an event go. Think of the hard work and the volunteer man hours — setting up 6-to-8 months in advance — just to make a tournament work.
"I bet if you went out to (TPC at Deere Run) you would find a bunch of the Grunt Crew guys already making things right for the Deere," he added. "I love what I do, but the people you meet make it special."
With respect to home — and Navarro says it's always special to be part of the John Deere Classic — his favorite golf course is Pebble Beach.
He marvels how the slightest wind change will make the oceanside course play differently and how it takes more than a putter to win there. He talks of fondness for a place that is unique and special despite days of working in sideways rain and into the evening gloom.
"I look forward to that experience," Navarro said of Pebble Beach. "I have made many friends there. It's not all view-related, but it offers an amazing view among many other things."
Always upbeat and always first-rate, Navarro says there's not much that frustrates him.
Well, one thing. ...
"On a Sunday night, no matter where I am, I cannot get a direct flight into Moline," Navarro said of the challenge to make it home before his next Tour stop. "It's Chicago and a drive home from there or a couple of connectors before we get to Moline, but nothing direct. Sometime I have to wait until Monday. But if that's the worst thing, I'm OK."
At 60 and after 42 years of doing something he wanted only to try one summer, Navarro is in a good place. He marvels at his pal, Mike "Fluff" Cowan, another legendary caddie, still working at age 72.
"He's got shoulder and hip problems, but he's great," Navarro said of Cowan. "Maybe I'll still be doing what I'm doing at his age, I don't know. I'm having fun, I'm working for a great guy and I have always had the support from (wife) Sarah and the kids. Remember, it was only supposed to be for a summer."
A summer 42 years and a million great memories ago.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.