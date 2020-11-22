Local 6-year-old takes the biking world by storm (copy)

Each race for Rhett is one lap, but each course is different. Some courses have multiple dirt jumps while others are primarily blacktop. Rhett said that his favorite course is the East Moline BMX Speedway where the majority of his practices take place, but also enjoyed the Mankato Area BMX course in Minnesota.

While Rhett is alone out on the course during races, this activity is an experience for the whole family.

“Now I’m not only his dad but his coach, mechanic, mentor and driver as well,” Ian Pavelonis said. “We’re doing all of these things as he’s racing. This is just his first year, but we’ve been traveling all over the place. There have been times where we go to one race, stay the night, and then travel to another track the next day.”

That family interaction is something that the young Rhett appreciates most about the racing experience.

“Traveling with my family is one of my favorite things,” Rhett said. “I want to thank my mom, dad and older brother for taking me to all of the races and supporting me.”

His whole family offers support and give him advice that we all can learn from.