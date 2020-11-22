Local 6-year-old takes the biking world by storm

Riding a bike is a shared experience for the vast majority of kids across the world.
However, 6-year-old Rhett Pavelonis has taken riding a bike to the next level. What began as a dream for the boy from Silvis has turned into him taking the racing scene by storm this past year.
After climbing quickly through the beginner division with 10 wins to qualify as an intermediate, Pavelonis won the Illinois State BMX Championship in the 6-year-old intermediate class as the No. 1 plate, and continued his momentum to win the National North Central Gold Cup Regional Championship, again as the No. 1 plate.
There he competed against the best racers in his division from Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa and North and South Dakota. Now, he has his sights set on the 2020 USA BMX Grands this week in Tulsa, Okla., against the best competition from across the country.
According to father Ian Pavelonis, the idea to race was originally all Rhett’s idea and it escalated to where it is now.
“He was the one to bring it up, actually about a year and a half ago at his brother’s football practice,” Pavelonis said. “He was riding his bike and told us ‘I think I want to race this bike.’ We took him to the track for the first time after that, and since then it’s exploded more than we can imagine. Now we’re traveling throughout the entire Midwest, and soon enough the entire country.”
Each race for Rhett is one lap, but each course is different. Some courses have multiple dirt jumps while others are primarily blacktop. Rhett said that his favorite course is the East Moline BMX Speedway where the majority of his practices take place, but also enjoyed the Mankato Area BMX course in Minnesota.
While Rhett is alone out on the course during races, this activity is an experience for the whole family.
“Now I’m not only his dad but his coach, mechanic, mentor and driver as well,” Ian Pavelonis said. “We’re doing all of these things as he’s racing. This is just his first year, but we’ve been traveling all over the place. There have been times where we go to one race, stay the night, and then travel to another track the next day.”
That family interaction is something that the young Rhett appreciates most about the racing experience.
“Traveling with my family is one of my favorite things,” Rhett said. “I want to thank my mom, dad and older brother for taking me to all of the races and supporting me.”
His whole family offers support and give him advice that we all can learn from.
“His mom, Kim, and his grandma Kimmie always tell him to strive to do his best in whatever it may be,” Ian Pavelonis said. “They tell him to be ‘just a kid from Silvis.’”
Racing has been a stable activity for Rhett and his family, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the beginning it made things difficult,” Ian Pavelonis said. “Some races were postponed and a few of the qualifiers were canceled. It really depended on where we were at, but it didn’t interfere with travel much. We always made sure we were safe.”
The Pavelonis family will leave for Grands early this week with practices taking place on Wednesday, with four days of racing to follow.
“It’s really a case of the best-of-the-best, no matter what class is racing,” Ian Pavelonis said. “Rhett will race in the six intermediate class on Thursday and Friday and compete in the open on Saturday and Sunday, with kids ranging from 6- to 8-years old.”
Rhett is a member of the BMX Racing Zone team and has many local sponsors who back him, including Little Brown Jug and Hammertime Graphics in East Moline, Anchor Lumber in Silvis and D&W Cycle Specialties in Geneseo.
For those reading about Rhett and wondering how their child might get involved, the elder Pavelonis says that that process is easy.
“Starting up with BMX, anyone can try with a free one day pass at East Moline BMX Speedway,” Ian Pavelonis said. “That’s where most of the outdoor races and practices take place, but as it gets colder the practices will move to Rock Island Indoor BMX.”
Interested families can contact Paul DePauw of BMX Racing Zone to get started by calling 309-791-1670.
While Rhett and his family prepare for the trip to Grands this week, he has a few things that he wants to gain from the experience
“I want to have fun, since it’s my first time competing against the best riders, and hopefully I win,” Rhett said. “Spending time with my family and racing team is so much fun and I just want to enjoy the biggest BMX race in the world.”
