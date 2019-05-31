Q-C Marathon training starts today
The TBK Bank's 22nd annual Quad-Cities Marathon still is 114 days away.
However, runners planning to tackle the full 26.2 miles, or even the 13.1-mile half on Sept. 22, should start their preparations soon.
A pair of group training programs are offered locally to help get you to the finish line, including one starting at 7 a.m. today and another beginning June 18.
Sponsored by Frontline Spine & Sports, and coordinated by the Cornbelt Running Club, the Q-C Marathon's own Fall Training Program is up first this weekend on the Duck Creek Recreation Path from Davenport's Marquette Park.
The 16-22 week program is supervised by certified running coach Russ Hart and other experienced runners. Besides training runs with fluid stations every Sunday, the program offers weekly track workouts at Augustana College.
The $70 fee also covers a high-quality technical training shirt/singlet, a special celebratory dinner party and discounted entry into the QCM. The program also helps prepare runners for any fall marathon, including the CBRC's annual bus trip, this year to the Indianapolis Marathon.
Runners of all abilities are welcome, with special programs geared to beginners, veterans and, new this year, Women's 101 Half Marathon and Marathon Relay training.
Registeration is available online (GetMeRegistered.com) or at the CBRC office. For more information, contact maratrain@cornbelt.org or call the CBRC at 563-326-1942.