LOCAL BRIEFS: Augie basketball adds Pana HS standout

Augie hoops adds Pana standout
The Augustana College men's basketball program has added an all-state prep to its 2020 recruiting class.
However, Jonah Lauff's top high school sport at Pana High School wasn't basketball — it was football as he was an IHSFCA All-State quarterback as a senior.
The 6-foot-5 two-sport standout was pretty good on the hardwood, too, averaging 15.7 points per game in leading Pana to a 25-7 record. He proved his versatility and durability as he never missed a game in his high school career.
As a senior, Lauff earned first team All-South Central Conference basketball honors and a conference co-championship. He averaged 15.7 points per game on shooting percentages of .514 from the field, .415 from 3-point range and .745 from the free-throw line. He averaged 5.8 rebounds and delivered 67 assists, 35 steals and 26 blocked shots.
Lauff finished his career third on Pana’s all-time scoring list with 1,290 points and was fourth in rebounds (535) and second in 3-point field goals (163). He earned all-area honorable mention from the Decatur Herald & Review each of his three seasons.
As a senior, Lauff captained the Panther football squad to a 10-2 record and the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs. He completed 118 of 191 passes (62%) for 2,262 yards and 26 touchdowns. He earned second team All-South Central Conference honors and was named second team All-Area by the Herald & Review and Springfield State Journal Register.
Lauff has been an honor roll member every semester and ranked sixth in Pana’s Class of 2020. He was also a four-year Scholar Athlete and two-year National Honor Society inductee.
