LOCAL BRIEFS: Augie basketball adds Pana HS standout

Augie hoops adds Pana standout

The Augustana College men's basketball program has added an all-state prep to its 2020 recruiting class.

However, Jonah Lauff's top high school sport at Pana High School wasn't basketball — it was football as he was an IHSFCA All-State quarterback as a senior.

The 6-foot-5 two-sport standout was pretty good on the hardwood, too, averaging 15.7 points per game in leading Pana to a 25-7 record. He proved his versatility and durability as he never missed a game in his high school career.

As a senior, Lauff earned first team All-South Central Conference basketball honors and a conference co-championship. He averaged 15.7 points per game on shooting percentages of .514 from the field, .415 from 3-point range and .745 from the free-throw line. He averaged 5.8 rebounds and delivered 67 assists, 35 steals and 26 blocked shots.

Lauff finished his career third on Pana’s all-time scoring list with 1,290 points and was fourth in rebounds (535) and second in 3-point field goals (163). He earned all-area honorable mention from the Decatur Herald & Review each of his three seasons.