Local briefs: Augie's Anderson in Bengals' inaugural ring of honor class

Anderson into Bengals Ring of Honor

Kenny Anderson may not be in the pro football Hall of Fame as some feel he should be, but he will at least have the honor of being in the Cincinnati Bengals' initial Ring of Honor class.

The NFL club announced this past week that Anderson, former coach Paul Brown, former offensive lineman Anthony Munoz and the late Ken Riley will comprise the first Ring of Honor inductees.

Anderson, the former Augustana College quarterback from Batavia, Ill., went on to set numerous passing records during his career. He threw for 32,838 yards and 197 touchdowns in 16 seasons. The 1981 NFL MVP was a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time NFL passing champion as well as the 1975 NFL Man of the Year.

Anderson, founder of the Ken Anderson Alliance, Tweeted about the honor, saying “So excited to be going into the ring of honor. Thanks to all my teammates over the years who made it possible.”

Quagliano to sign with ICC

Wethersfield High School three-sport all-stater Coltin Quagliano has made his college decision and will be attending Illinois Central College in Peoria to play baseball.