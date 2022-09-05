LOCAL BRIEFS: Augie's Bhardwaj earns league honor

Augie's Bhardwaj honored by CCIW

Augustana College quarterback Cole Bhardwaj was named the CCIW football Offensive Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday.

Bhardwaj (Jr., Algonquin, Ill.) completed 18 of 35 pass attempts for 248 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings' season-opening 34-28 victory over Rhodes in Rock Island.

Bhardwaj, who did not throw an interception in the win, completed a 54-yard touchdown throw to Bobby Inserra just 76 seconds into the contest. He then completed second-quarter TD tosses to Jack Schmitz (12 yards) and Ian Gorken (37 yards) as the Vikings raced to a 31-7 halftime lead and held on for the victory.

Before a late second-quarter wrist injury, Bhardwaj was 11 of 19 for 192 yards and those three scoring strikes in the first half.

Western's Brantley noted

Western Illinois University receiver Naseim Brantley has been named the newcomer of the week in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The graduate transfer from Sacred Heart recorded six catches for 171 yards including touchdown receptions of 51, 44 and 32 yards in the Leathernecks' 42-25 season-opening loss at Tennessee-Martin.

South Dakota State's Adam Bock, who recorded 13 tackles and forced and recovered a fumble in the Jackrabbits' 7-3 loss at Iowa, shared defensive player of the week honors with Rylan Cole of Indiana State.