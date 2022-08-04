 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local briefs: Bell earns MVFC acclaim

Bell earns MVFC acclaim

Former Bettendorf High School standout Carter Bell earned two preseason honors from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The University of South Dakota sophomore was named to the All-MVFC preseason first team as an all-purpose back and was tabbed a second team selection as a wide receiver.

The 2019 BHS graduate played in every game in 2021 and earned honorable mention All-MVFC honors at the end of the season. Bell was the team's leading receiver last year, catching 41 passes for 673 yards and five touchdowns. Bell set a program-record last season after hauling in a 91-yard TD reception in a road win at Western Illinois. He also returned 14 punts for 132 yards last year including a 47-yard punt return for a touchdown at North Dakota State. It was the program's first punt return score since 2006. The MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award winner finished the season with the second-best punt return average in the Valley.

Deckmates set fundraisers for trip

The Quad City Steamwheelers are headed to the Indoor Football League championship game in a week and the team’s cheerleaders want to be there with them.

In order to do that, though, the Deckmate Dancers are looking to raise funds to cover the expenses of the trip to Henderson, Nev., and have a couple of fundraisers set up.

One of those is a gofundme account that can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/deckmates-vegas-destination-full-steam-ahead?utm_source=customer&amp;utm_medium=copy_link&amp;utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-

The other is a car wash that is scheduled for Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at The Ridge on Utica Ridge Road in Bettendorf. Each car wash costs $10 and includes the opportunity to have a picture taken with the Deckmates. They say that every 10th car will win a fun prize.

The Steamwheelers beat Frisco 48-41 in the Eastern Conference championship game to earn their shot at the title. QC will play Northern Arizona in the Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship game a week from Saturday at 7 p.m. (CST).

Bell
