BHC hoopsters honored

Three Black Hawk College women’s basketball players and head coach Logan Frye picked up some nice honors from the Arrowhead Conference after winning their second straight title.

Me’kiyah Harris, a sophomore who prepped at Davenport North High School, was named the Arrowhead Conference Player of the Year.

Laney Parker (Fr., G, Springfield Lanphier HS) was a first-team selection and Khloe Damm (Soph., G/F, Illini Central HS) was a second-team selection despite missing a large portion of the season with a knee injury.

Harris averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per league game for the 22-10 Braves. Parker averaged 14.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. In 22 games, Damm led the team with overall averages of 12.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, averaging 14.0 ppg and 11.5 rebounds in the four league games she played.

Frye was tabbed as the league's coach of the year after guiding the Lady Braves to a 10-0 Arrowhead mark and third straight conference crown.

Former Clinton Prince of Peace prep Lilly Isenhour was a second-team selection after a solid season at Carl Sandburg College. The 6-foot freshman averaged 16.9 points and a team-best 12.4 rebounds for the Chargers in Arrowhead play.

Rivera hits portal

Former Geneseo High School boys basketball star Isaiah Rivera announced on Tuesday his intentions to leave Colorado State University and enter the transfer portal.

"After much thought and prayer, I have decided that I will be entering the transfer portal and continuing my collegiate career at a different university," Rivera put on his Twitter page.

In three years with the Rams, Rivera played in 92 games and was a starter this winter. He was their third-leading scorer, clipping at 8.6 points per game and shot 47% from the field.