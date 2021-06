Daniels sits 15th at qualifiers

Geneseo grad and recent Iowa Hawkeye athlete Will Daniels is in 15th place in the decathlon through five events at the United State Olympic qualifiers.

His best showing Saturday was in the high jump, where he cleared the bar at 2.02 meters, good for ninth place. He was 12th in the 100 meters in a time of 10.92 seconds.