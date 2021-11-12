Local briefs for Friday

NFL scouts at St. Ambrose
There was some exciting news for one St. Ambrose University football player this week ahead of Saturday's season finale.
NFL scouts from the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills were at the team's complex on Thursday to talk to senior defensive end Bernard Buhake and check out some film of him in action, according to SAU coach Mike Magistrelli.
The veteran coach said that the teams were intrigued by Buhake's size (6-foot-7, 245-pounds) and the considerable skill the NAIA preseason All-American possesses. The coach reported they also talked with Buhake for about 15 minutes.
"They said he has the measurables and production and those types of things," said Magistrelli. "They felt like he was certainly a guy they wanted to take a look at and visit. with ... It's hard to gauge the interest, but they said they would keep in touch. It's certainly exciting for Bernard."
Despite being the focal point of team's scouting reports, the Arlington, Texas, resident has logged 30 tackles for the 3-7 Bees, including 22 solos stops. He is tied for the team lead with 7.5 sacks and second on the team with 11 tackles for loss for 55 yards. Going into Saturday's game at Missouri Baptist, he also has three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
“They said they were surprised other teams hadn't been in yet,” Magistrelli said. "This is a great opportunity for him to get recognized at that level."
Vikings host D-III regional
The Augustana College men's and women's cross country teams will host the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional on Saturday at Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island.
The 8K men's race is set for an 11 a.m. start with the 6K women's race to follow at noon. The competition is the first NCAA regional competition in the sport since 2019. The North Central men's team has won the last four Midwest Regional team titles and the women's team from Washington University in St. Louis has won four of the last five regional titles.