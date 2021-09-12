local briefs for Sunday, Sept. 12

Dolphin speaks at Grid Club
Gary Dolphin, in his 25th year as the play-by-play voice of University of Iowa football and basketball on the Hawkeye Radio Network, is scheduled to be the guest speaker today at the Davenport Grid Club's weekly luncheon.
Dolphin will join Quad-Cities area high school and college football coaches in making comments at the weekly luncheon, which is scheduled for noon at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport.
Grid Club luncheons are open to the public and tickets, priced at $12 each, can be purchased at the door.
Bandits golf outing set
Registrations are open for the Quad Cities River Bandits annual golf outing benefiting the Bandit Scholars program.
This year's outing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4 at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, beginning with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Rates are $125 for an individual, $225 for a twosome and $400 for a foursome. A foursome with a hole sponsorship is priced at $550 and hole sponsorships are available for $250. Registrations are due by Sept. 27 and all proceeds benefit the scholarship program.
Registrations and additional information are available at paul@riverbandits.com or by calling 563-333-2730.