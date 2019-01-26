Prep boys' basketball
Geneseo 77, Kaneland 71: Geneseo junior Isaiah Rivera scored a school-record 51 points in the Maple Leafs' home NIB-12 victory, breaking the previous total of 44 set by 1971 grad Rick Penney. Rivera scored 17 points in the fourth quarter for Geneseo, which led by one point after three frames. Rivera hit three triples and was 20-for-23 at the line in the monster performance.
Geneseo coach Brad Storm was without two starters, starting two juniors with three sophomores and using two freshmen off the bench.
"Very proud of their efforts," Storm said of his team. "Kaneland shot the ball really well and caused us all kinds of problems."
LTC Tournament
Wethersfield 69, United 52: The Geese jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter in cruising to an opening-round win at the LTC Tournament. Coltin Quagliano led Wethersfield (18-2) with 25 points, with Isaac Frank (10 points) and Brady Kelly (12) also in double figures. Evan Wynne and Adam Johnson led United (7-14) with 16 points apiece.
Ridgewood 65, Stark County 44: Mitchell Brooks led Ridgewood with 18 points, scoring all of it in the first three quarters, in his team's LTC tourney win. Ryan Murphy led Stark County with 14 points.
Annawan 53, ROWVA 38: Annawan's Julian Samuels scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the second half, with fellow Brave Dylan Thurston scoring 12.
United 58, West Central 42: After holding on to a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter, United had a big final frame that included making 11-of-12 free throws to cruise to the LTC tournament victory. Adam Johnson led United with 19 points.
Mercer County 51, Galva 46: MerCo junior Rashaun King (12 points) surpassed 1,000 career points in the LTC Tournament victory. Teammates Jeff Garrett and Trey Essig added 12 points each.
Princeville 53, Ridgewood 38: The game was tied 20-all at halftime, but Princeville's 33-18 second-half advantage led to the tournament win. Ganon Greenman led Ridgewood with 16 points.
Prep girls' basketball
Geneseo 47, Kaneland 17: Geneseo's balanced offensive attack was led by 10 points from Kammie Ludwig, with three other Lady Leafs scoring eight in the Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference victory. Geneseo led 36-9 at halftime in the home win.
West Central 57, Mercer County 45: West Central's 17-9 third quarter proved to be a deciding factor in the Golden Eagles' road loss. Lillian Hucke's 12 points led MerCo, which trailed 23-18 at the half.
Riverdale 50, Morrison 31: The Rams led 22-15 at halftime in its home win, with Lauren Lodico (15 points) and Shae Hanrahan (13) leading the team offensively. Riverdale improved to 18-6 overall and 8-1 in the Three Rivers with the victory.
Prep basketball
Mon-Rose drops pair in shootout: Monmouth-Roseville was swept by Byron in boys' and girls' basketball at the Galesburg Shootout Saturday afternoon. The boys lost 56-49, and the girls fell 65-56.
M-R boys trailed just 36-35 after three quarters, but Byron pulled away in the fourth. JC Sells had 18 for Mon-Rose, but Byron's Anthony Eddy scored half of his team's 56 points.
Similarly, the Mon-Rose girls led 46-42 after three quarters, but could not hold on. Carly Gillen had 24 points and Kelci Shelton had 14 on the strength of four 3-pointers.
Prep girls' bowling
Rocky third at Dixon Invite: All five Rock Island bowlers rolled 1037 or better in placing third at the 42nd annual Dixon Invitational in a field of over 20 teams. Heather Motley led the Rocks with a six-game series of 1130.
Lockport won the invite with a 5712 score, with Sycamore (5624) runner-up ahead of Rocky's 5327 total.
United Township placed 10th and was led by Ashlyn Burkeybile's 1144. Other local team finishers included Geneseo (12th, 4878), Moline (16th, 4501), and Kewanee (22nd, 3488).
QC college tennis
Augustana 8, Wabash 1: The Vikings took down Wabash while dropping just one singles match. Augustana’s Alvaro Leal won after dropping his first set against opponent Jordan Greenwell 6-7, 6-2, 6-2. Alex Peter, Sriram Suguaran, Guilherme Calixto and Jack Morkin each won their singles matches in straight sets.
QC college volleyball
Augustana splits matches: The Vikings won their first match of the season, beating Mount St. Joseph 29-27, 25-22, 25-20 and dropped a match to No. 6 ranked Dominican University 26-24, 25-22, 25-19. Dylan Baum led Augie in kills for the day with 19 between the two games.