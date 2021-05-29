Local briefs: Garside leading QC Amateur

Garside leading QC Amateur

University of Iowa golfer Matthew Garside shot an opening round 68 Saturday to take the lead halfway through the Quad-City Amateur golf tournament at Emeis Golf Course in Davenport.

Garside, who was the medalist in the Iowa high school state meet while playing for Bettendorf in 2019, has a two-stroke edge over former Riverdale High School standout Tyler Bussert.

Three other players — Aaron White, Matt Schlueter and Ben Peters — are only three strokes back at 71.

Dave Waugh shot a 71 to take a two-stroke lead over Ron Wastyn in the Senior division of the two-day tournament.

Hawkeyes' Cassioppi, Wilson win

Iowa wrestlers Tony Cassioppi and Myles Wilson won their brackets Saturday at the UWW U23 Nationals in Lincoln, Neb., and will represent the United States at the UWW U23 World Championships in Serbia in November.

After outscoring his opponents 45-0 in the first four rounds at 125 kilograms, Cassioppi won the third-and-deciding match in his best-of-three finals against Lucas Davisson 13-5.

Wilson won the title at 86 kg, winning the third-and-deciding match of his finals series against Chris Foca, 5-4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.