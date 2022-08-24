LOCAL BRIEFS: IHSA announces basketball news

IHSA tests hoops shot clock

Although feedback indicated that the implementation of a shot clock in high school basketball was not pending anytime soon, the IHSA Board of Directors on Tuesday set up a way for schools to test the system in both boys and girls basketball.

The Board approved a recommendation to approve the experimental use of the shot clock in regular-season tournaments and shootouts during the 2022-23 school year. All tournaments wanting to use the shot clock for events must apply for approval from the IHSA. A release stated that more information on the approval process would be available for schools in September.

“The IHSA’s survey of administrators and coaches last year made it very clear that our membership wasn’t ready to implement the shot clock in basketball at this juncture," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "Our priority now shifts to gathering feedback and data on the impact that the shot clock creates on game play, game management, and school finances."

In another board decision on Tuesday, it was decided that the 3-point showdown conducted during the girls and boys state series would be dropped.

Iowa will implement a shot clock this season for boys and girls basketball.

Assumption hires girls wrestling coach

Dustin Gieselman has been hired as Davenport Assumption High School's first girls wrestling coach, a program that will launch this winter.

The West Burlington native has worked as an assistant the past five seasons at Assumption under Pete Bush, Jon Terronez and now Sonny Alvarez. Gieselman also coached at Mount Pleasant, New London and Davenport West.

Assumption will begin practice on Oct. 31 and compete in the inaugural 2023 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament in February at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Coaching clinic set for bowlers

The Geneseo High School bowling coaches will be hosting a coaches clinic for anyone interested in participating. It will be held at Arcadia Family Fun Center in Geneseo (formerly known as Lee’s Lanes) on Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 until 7 p.m.

Geneseo coaches say they will also have their two Kegel Torch-X training devices functioning for the event that is open to adults and youth. There is a $10 fee payable to Arcadia for the lineage.

Prospect League expands

The Clinton LumberKings will have a pair of new opponents in the 2023 season as the Prospect League has added add two new teams to the league that caters to college athletes.

Southern Illinois, which will be based in Marion, Ill., is the 18th team in the league and joins the circuit next summer along with a team in Jackson, Tenn.

The Southern Illinois team will play in RENT ONE PARK, a 3,500-seat facility with a 5,000-person capacity that was built in 2007.