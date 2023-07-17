Iowa football tickets on sale

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa athletic department officials have announced that individual game tickets for seven 2023 Hawkeyes home football games go on sale this week.

Also, “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” is set for Saturday, Aug. 12. The start time and information for the free-admission event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets for donors were available on Monday. Single-game tickets for the general public go on sale on Thursday. Fans can purchase tickets at hawkeyesports.com/footballtickets or by calling the UI Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Prices listed below include a $2 per ticket fee.

Tickets are available for six of those homes games at Kinnick Stadium.

• Utah State (Sept. 2, 11 a.m.) and Western Michigan (Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m.) ticket prices range from $47-$67 for adults and $27-$37 for youth.

• Michigan State (Sept. 30) and Minnesota (Oct. 22) ticket prices range from $79-$112 for adults and youth.

• Purdue (homecoming; Oct. 7) and Illinois (home finale; Nov. 18) range from $72-$97 for adults and $35-$67 for youth.

Iowa student football season tickets are sold out. Individual game tickets located in the public (non-student section) areas of the stadium will be offered for select games at a student rate (limit one student rate ticket per student).

Fans are encouraged to bookmark and visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday for all information surrounding traveling to Iowa City and attending games at Kinnick Stadium this fall.