Local briefs: Kids at Kinnick Aug. 13

Kids at Kinnick set

Iowa's football program will hold its annual Kids at Kinnick on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The start time has not yet been announced but the event will feature an open practice by the Hawkeye football team.

Admission is free as is parking on neighboring hard-surfaced lots. Concession stands will be open and as is the case during the season, they will be cashless. Additional details will be announced closer to the event.

Verbeek joins Iowa staff

Three-time Olympic medalist Tonya Verbeek will join the Iowa women's wrestling program staff as an assistant coach.

Verbeek has nearly two decades of experience as a competitor and coach for the Canadian National Team and she joins the Hawkeyes from Brock University, where she was working as an assistant coach.