Senior All-Star games tonight

The Pepsi Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star basketball games will be contested Monday night at Augustana College's Carver Center.

The top seniors from the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Western Big 6 Conference and several area players will represent their schools one last time on the hardwood.

The girls game starts at 6 p.m., with the boys contest to follow around 7:30 p.m. There is a 3-point contest scheduled for halftime of the girls game and a slam dunk contest at intermission of the boys game. Admission is $5.

Pleasant Valley's Jennifer Goetz and Black Hawk College's Logan Frye will coach the Iowa and Illinois girls teams, respectively. Former Muscatine head coach Terry Youngbauer and Black Hawk College's Kannon Burrage will lead the respective boys teams.

Lieving wins long drive opener

Former Geneseo High School golf standout Monica Lieving, now competing in long drive competitions, walked away a winner at the first World Long Drive competition of 2023 held recently in Mesquite, Nev.

Lieving unleashed a drive of 350 yards to win the 2023 Mesquite Ladies Division title. Her best drive topped six-time world champion Sandra Carlborg’s best of 320 yards.

“Thrilled to be the first World Long Drive Women’s Division champion of the year,” Lieving exclaimed in a Facebook post after winning the title. “… All 16 of the women that competed this weekend are incredible and I can’t wait to see what we all accomplish this year.”

Lieving is now located in Colorado.

World Long Drive has a new owner this year as GF Sports and Entertainment is now heading the group and promising an expanded tour beginning this year. It is also the only long drive group as it also acquired the Pro Long Drive Association in December.