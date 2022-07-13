Local briefs: Sedlock traded to Tigers, Vogler qualifies for National Junior PGA

Iowa women's tickets available

Season tickets for the University of Iowa women's basketball team's 2022-23 home schedule are now on sale through the Iowa athletics ticket office.

The Hawkeyes will play 17 home games during the upcoming season, including nine Big Ten Conference games, eight nonconference games and one exhibition contest.

Season tickets are priced at $125 for adults, $90 for seniors age 50 and over and $30 for youth age 18 and under. Tickets can be ordered online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets or by calling (800) 424-2957.

Iowa returns all five starters from a 24-win team that shared the regular-season Big Ten title and won the conference tournament last season.

Vogler qualifies for National Junior PGA Championship

Former Bettendorf High School golf standout and Rivermont Collegiate graduate Shannyn Vogler shot rounds of 69 and 73 this week at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids to win a qualifier for the National Junior PGA Championship.

The National Junior PGA Championship will be held Aug. 2-5 at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont, Ill. Cog Hill is the former site of the PGA Tour's Western Open and hosted the BMW Championship 2009-11.

It has been quite a summer for Vogler, who has qualified for next week's USGA junior girls, USGA Women's Amateur (Chamber's Bay in August) and the National Junior PGA Championship.

Vogler, a University of Iowa recruit, is one of only 11 players in the USGA Junior girls field who qualified at least three times for the event.

Storm bring back Nelson

The Quad City storm re-signed forward Logan Nelson Wednesday.

Nelson, 25, turned pro last year after finishing a college career with UW-Stout. In 15 games with the Storm, the St. Michael, Minn., native scored six goals and added five assists and also scored two goals and one assist in six playoff games.

Sedlock traded to Detroit

Alleman High School graduate Cody Sedlock was traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Detroit Tigers Monday and was assigned to their Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens Tuesday.

Sedlock, a first-round pick of the Orioles in 2016, was 4-1 with a 5.47 ERA in 14 outings including 10 starts for Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of Baltimore. Sedlock has struck out 62 batters and walked 28 over 54.1 innings at the Triple-A level this season.