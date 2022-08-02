LOCAL BRIEFS: Shepherd new BHC golf coach

Shepherd new BHC golf coach

Shayne Shepherd, a North Scott High School and Black Hawk College graduate, is returning to BHC as its golf coach, the school has announced.

He started with the program this week, taking over for Butch Haverland, who left the position after three years to tackle other endeavors.

The Braves advanced to the NJCAA Division II national tournament this past May.

Shepherd returned to BHC for the 2020-21 season as an assistant golf coach. He also serves as an assistant golf professional at Milan’s Pinnacle Country Club and is an associate in the PGA program.

A 2013 graduate of North Scott High School, Shepherd earned an Associate in Arts degree from BHC in 2019 and a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of Arizona Global Campus in 2022.

“I want to be a coach who helps mold high school kids into great young men when they move onto a four-year college or whatever their next step in life may be, because there is much more to being a coach than just winning trophies,” said Shepherd in the school’s announcement.

“The main challenge I have as a new head coach is carrying on and building upon the successful legacy of the program being passed down generation to generation from past coaches,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd is the latest addition to a totally rebuilt staff of coaches at the school under athletic director Arnie Chavera, who took over the department in 2020.

“As a first-year head coach, he is committed to focusing on the student-athlete experience while continuing to build on the past success of the program,” said Chavera of Shepherd. “I am thrilled to have Coach Shepherd rejoin us.”

Shepherd competed on the BHC golf team from 2017-19. The Braves wrapped up both seasons by winning the Arrowhead Athletic Conference Championship and the NJCAA Division II Region IV Championship. In the spring of 2019, Shepherd was named an Arrowhead All-Conference golfer.