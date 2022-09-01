LOCAL BRIEFS: Storm sign Thacker

Storm sign defenseman

The Quad City Storm signed defenseman Kyle Thacker to their training camp roster.

Thacker, 29, joins the Storm in his fourth professional season. The Mississauga, Ontario, native played for five teams last year, including 24 games with the Fife Flyers in the Elite Ice Hockey League, where he scored two goals and added one assist.

Thacker also played for three ECHL teams last season, totaling two goals and three assists in 27 games.

In 97 career SPHL games, Thacker has scored two goals and added 27 assists with a plus/minus rating of minus-5. He played four collegiate seasons at Division-III SUNY-Potsdam, where he played in 91 games, scoring eight goals and adding 33 assists, as well as earning captain honors his senior season.