LOCAL BRIEFS: Tuesday's Q-C sports shorts

Ambrose swimmers honored
The St. Ambrose University men's and women's swimming and diving teams were each named Tuesday by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America as a scholar All-American team.
The Fighting Bees were among 461 men's and women's teams from all levels of collegiate swimming across the country to earn the recognition for the spring semester, selected based on the spring grade-point averages of all team members.
Coach Rob Miecznikowski's men's team was among 13 NAIA teams recognized and the women's team was among 19 NAIA teams honored.
Geneseo's Cheek honored
Geneseo's Jenna Cheek was among four Millikin University women's golfers to be named WGCA All-American Scholars announced by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).
Cheek, a freshman nursing major, and her teammates were among 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers recognized for this prestigious honor. To be named to the WGCA All-American Scholar team, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or above.
Hawkeyes' Lugo honored
Former University of Iowa All-American and current Hawkeye Wrestling Club member Pat Lugo was named Tuesday as the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.
During the co-main event last weekend at the Rumble on the Rooftop in Chicago, one of the first wrestling events since March, Lugo recorded three step-outs and a second-period takedown to defeat former Ohio State All-American Luke Pletcher 5-0.
The competition was the first for either wrestler since their senior seasons ended prior to the NCAA Championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Midwest Conference moves forward
The NCAA Division III Midwest Conference announced Tuesday that it is moving forward with plans to host intercollegiate athletic competition for the fall sports season, barring changes in COVID-19 infection rates in the Midwest.
The conference, which includes Monmouth, Knox and Cornell colleges, said it is working with its member institutions to identify a common set of criteria for screening and monitoring of COVID-19 to ensure the safety of student-athletes and college communities.
To limit travel within the four-state geographic footprint of the league, the Midwest Conference will split into regional divisions for the upcoming season that will limit the need for overnight stays.
Cedar County inductions July 12
Three individual athletes and two teams will be inducted into the Cedar County Sports Wall of Fame on July 12 during the Cedar County Fair in Tipton.
Durant’s Jake Soy, Tipton’s Suzie Friday-Mathieu and West Branch’s Warren Pierce will be honored along with the 1968 and 1969 Tipton football teams and the West Branch boys golf teams from 1988-92.
Soy starred in football, basketball and track at Durant before going on to play wide receiver at Northwest Missouri State, where he scored 27 touchdowns in 2009 and helped the Bearcats win the NCAA Division II national championship.
Friday-Mathieu helped Tipton to girls state track and field titles in 1988, 1989 and 1991. She won two individual championships in the 100-meter hurdles and was part of six state champion relays before continuing her career at the University of South Dakota.
Pierce earned 15 varsity letters at West Branch from 1958-62, winning three state track and field championships and rushing for more than 1,000 yards in football in both his junior and senior seasons, He scored seven touchdowns in a game against Tipton and went on to score 20 touchdowns for Upper Iowa University in 1966.
The 1968 and 1969 Tipton football teams were a combined 18-0 with two Wamac championships and the West Branch boys golf program won four consecutive Class 2A state golf championships from 1989-92.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!