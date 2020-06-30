LOCAL BRIEFS: Tuesday's Q-C sports shorts

During the co-main event last weekend at the Rumble on the Rooftop in Chicago, one of the first wrestling events since March, Lugo recorded three step-outs and a second-period takedown to defeat former Ohio State All-American Luke Pletcher 5-0.

The competition was the first for either wrestler since their senior seasons ended prior to the NCAA Championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Midwest Conference moves forward

The NCAA Division III Midwest Conference announced Tuesday that it is moving forward with plans to host intercollegiate athletic competition for the fall sports season, barring changes in COVID-19 infection rates in the Midwest.

The conference, which includes Monmouth, Knox and Cornell colleges, said it is working with its member institutions to identify a common set of criteria for screening and monitoring of COVID-19 to ensure the safety of student-athletes and college communities.

To limit travel within the four-state geographic footprint of the league, the Midwest Conference will split into regional divisions for the upcoming season that will limit the need for overnight stays.

Cedar County inductions July 12