LOCAL BRIEFS: Wheelers extend Ross' deal

Hawkeyes' Campbell recognized

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named Wednesday as the national Lott Trophy player of the week.

Campbell recorded a team-high 12 tackles and scored a go-ahead safety in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 victory over South Dakota State last weekend.

The senior linebacker from Cedar Falls, Iowa, led the nation with 143 tackles a year ago.

Wheelers extend Ross contract

After his team reached the IFL National Championship Game, the Quad City Steamwheelers have extended the contract of head coach Cory Ross through the 2024 season.

"I am excited to have Cory as our head coach and director of football operations for the next two years. Cory is the only coach I've had since we began in 2018, and he has proven himself as a leader on and off the field for the franchise," Steamwheelers owner Doug Bland said in a statement.

Ross' 2022 team saw Quad City quarterback E.J. Hilliard become the first player in IFL history to become a two-time recipient of league offensive player of the year honors and saw Keyvan Rudd and Mike Carrigan finish in the top 10 in the league in receiving yards while the Steamwheelers defense — led by IFL tackle leader Nate Sheets — held opponents to 36 or fewer points in 10 games.

Storm release promotional schedule

Quad City Storm officials have released the team’s promotional calendar for the approaching 2022-23 season, and there is something scheduled for every home game this season.

It all begins on Oct. 21 with opening-night festivities presented by Old National Bank. The first 1,000 fans in Vibrant Arena will get a 2022-23 season magnet schedule and a Storm rally towel. A laser light show will be presented before the game.

It runs through the final home game on April 8 with Fan Appreciation Night that features giveaways and in-game promotions.

In between those dates, fans will have a chance to celebrate things such as trick-or-treating, Hocktoberfest (with craft beer samplers on Nov. 10), the Christmas holidays, Star Wars, and even two John Deere Nights — one to help raise funds for the John Deere Classic Birdies For Charity program.

There will also be a number of games featuring special jerseys that will be auctioned afterward to help raise fund for local charities and programs.

For a full list of the team’s season promotions, go to quadcitystorm.com.