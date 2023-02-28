BHC’s Damm honored

Black Hawk College women's basketball player Khloe Damm earned NJCAA All-Region 4 first-team honors via a vote of region coaches.

Damm, a sophomore from Illini Central High School, averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists per game for the Lady Braves, who ripped through Arrowhead Conference play with an undefeated season for back-to-back league championships.

BHC enters Region 4 Tournament play Wednesday evening with a 21-9 record and riding a 14-game win streak. The third-seeded Lady Braves host sixth-seeded Olive Harvey at 6 p.m. in the BHC Gym. The winner of that game advances to a March 4 semifinal game to be played at Rock Valley College.

Anderson named most improved

North Scott High School alum Tytan Anderson was named captain of the Missouri Valley Conference's Most Improved Team on Tuesday.

Anderson, a sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa, is averaging 12.6 points and a league-high 8.8 rebounds per game this season. He is a year removed from collecting 1.9 points and 2 rebounds a game off the bench.

The 6-foot-6 Anderson leads the Valley with 11 double-doubles this season and scored a career-high 25 points against St. Bonaventure in late December.

Massner recognized again

Western Illinois University men’s basketball player Trenton Massner claimed the final TicketSmarter #SummitMBB Peak Performer of the Week award, league officials announced this week. It was the third time this season Massner has won the award.

Massner, a 6-2 senior from Wapello, averaged 29.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game as the Leathernecks split road games.

Massner opened the week scoring 34 points and dishing out seven assists in an 81-70 road win at North Dakota. He shot 16 for 24 from the field and nabbed six rebounds. He averaged 40.0 ppg against UND as the Leathernecks finished off the regular season sweep of the Fighting Hawks.

Massner closed out the week with 24 points, three rebounds and three assists as the Leathernecks fell 71-69 on a buzzer beater at North Dakota State. He went 6 for 11 from 3-point range and also had two steals against the Bison.

For the week, Massner shot 56% (23 of 41) from the field that included 50% shooting (8 of 16) on 3-pointers.

With three weekly awards this season, Massner set a program single-season record for honors in a season and his five career weekly honors are also a program record.

Daniels soars to second

Former Geneseo High School track & field standout Will Daniels continues to sine in heptathlon events.

Daniels finished in second place in the heptathlon at the recent USA Track & Field Indoor Championships held in Albuquerque, N.M.

The former Central College and University of Iowa standout led after each of the first six events and ended up with runner-up honors 5,946 points. He finished 66 points behind Steven Bastien, a 2020 Olympian from the University of Michigan who finished 10th in Tokyo in the decathlon

Daniels had the fastest 60-meter dash time (6.83 seconds) in the nine-man field and tied for first in the high jump (6-9)

He posted a career-best 6,018 points in the heptathlon at the Razorback Invitational hosted by the University of Arkansas in January.