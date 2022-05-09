local briefs

Moseley picks Hawkeyes

Former North Scott High School prep Chase Moseley, a sophomore outfielder playing baseball for Kirkwood Community College, has committed to continue his career at the University of Iowa.

Moseley announced his decision on social media over the weekend.

A two-time NJCAA Division II national player of the week this season, Moseley is batting a team-leading .491 for Kirkwood with a team-leading 18 home runs, five triples and 71 RBIs. He also has hit 11 doubles for the Eagles, who carry a 38-15 record into the start of regional play Thursday.

Future Hawkeyes win, Schmit third

Incoming University of Iowa women's wrestler Nyla Valencia won the U23 championship at 50 kilograms with a 5-0 record and was named the outstanding wrestler at the 2022 U.S. Women's National Championships.

Two other future Hawkeyes earned spots on USA Wrestling U20 teams. Reese Larramendy won the title at 65kg to claim a spot on the U.S. team for the World Championships and Nanea Estrella was the runner-up at 59kg to receive a spot on the U.S. team for the Pan American Games.

Bettendorf's Ella Schmit — who lost her first match and then won seven straight with pins — placed third at 59kg in the U20 competition. The top two in each weight class earned spots on national teams.

Illini Tailgate Tour set

The site for the Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour's stop in the Quad-Cities has been set.

Football coach Bret Bielema, women's basketball coach Shauna Green and women's gymnastics coach Nadalie Walsh will join Brian Barnhart in the event that will be held at The Bend Event Center, 910 Bend Blvd, East Moline from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

