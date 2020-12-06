local briefs

Iowa, Illinois kickoffs set

The starting times for regular-season finales for the Iowa and Illinois football teams on Saturday were announced Sunday by Big Ten Conference officials.

The Hawkeyes will host Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium. Television plans for the game remain undetermined, but it will be televised by either FS1 or BTN.

The Fighting Illini conclude their regular season at Northwestern. The game at Ryan Field has been set for an 11 a.m. kickoff and the match-up will be televised by ESPN2.

Carr reaches milestone

Chrislyn Carr, a Texas Tech junior from Davenport who prepped at Rock Island High School, became the 34th player in Lady Raiders' history to score 1,000 career points when she tied a season high with 18 points in an 81-62 loss to Rice on Saturday night.

Carr knocked down four 3-point baskets as she reached the milestone and sits right on 1,000 career points. She also had four rebounds as Texas Tech lost for the first time in three games this season.

She is averaging 13.7 points per game this season.

Rock Town Showdown scheduled