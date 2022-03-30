local briefs

Future Hawkeye wins title

Taylor McCabe, a member of the University of Iowa women's basketball program's 2022 recruiting class, won the girls 3-point shooting title at the High School Slam Dunk & 3-point Championships held in conjunction with the Final Four.

McCabe, a 5-foot-9 guard from Fremont, Neb., defeated Georgia Tech recruit Tonie Morgan 19-9 in the semifinal round and beat future UCLA player Londynn Jones 18-8 in the girls championship.

In the battle of the champions between the boys and girls winners, incoming Purdue freshman Fletcher Loyer edged McCabe 19-17 for the title.

The 11th annual event was held Tuesday at De La Salle High School in New Orleans and featured the shooting and dunking skills of 12 of the country's top high school seniors. CBS will air the event on a tape-delayed basis at noon on Sunday.

CCAC recognizes Haverland

St. Ambrose University senior Mick Haverland was named Wednesday as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference's men's golfer of the week.

The Geneseo native was recognized for shooting a one-under-par 71 and finishing second in medalist play at triangular which concluded a spring break trip to Arizona on Friday. He finished one stroke out of first place in the meet.

Augie's Panosso honored

Augustana senior Leonardo Panosso was named Wednesday as the men's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The Caxias Do Sul, Brazil, native went 4-2 during the Vikings' spring break trip to Hilton Head, S.C., teaming with Arthur Hermange for a pair of wins at No. 1 singles in addition to winning winning a pair of singles matches, one in the No. 1 spot in the lineup and the second at No. 2.

Wheelers climb in weekly poll

The top two teams remained the same, but there was plenty of shuffling behind that in this week's Indoor Football League coaches poll.

The Arizona Rattlers (2-0) and Massachusetts Pirates (1-0) held the top two spots. Sioux Falls and Duke City, which were Nos. 3 and 4 last week, dropped after losing games.

Despite sitting idle, the 1-1 Quad City Steamwheelers moved up another spot in this week's poll and sit ninth. QC, which plays at Massachusetts on Sunday, opened the season ranked 13th in the 14-team league.

The Tucson Sugar Skulls (1-0) and Frisco Fighters (1-1) moved into the No. 3 and 4 spots, respectively, as Sioux Falls (2-1) rounded out the top five.

In spots 6-10 are: Vegas (1-1), Bismarck (2-1), Northern Arizona (1-1), QC and Bay Area (1-1). Iowa (1-1), Duke City (0-2), San Diego (0-2) and Green Bay (0-2) round out the weekly vote of league coaches.

Kinkaid to wrestle at Loras

Camanche High School senior and Iowa Class 2A 145-pound state wrestling champion Eric Kinkaid announced on social media Wednesday he will continue his career up the road in Dubuque at Loras College next season.

Kinkaid, who returned from a fractured fibula sustained at the end of the football season to claim his first state title, joins a Duhawk program which was 12-1 in duals and finished 11th at the NCAA Division III championships this past season.

The first four-time state place winner in school history, Kinkaid compiled a 138-18 high school record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0