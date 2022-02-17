LOCAL BRIEFS:

CCAC honors Bees' Saloninas

St. Ambrose University junior Mick Saloninas was named the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's indoor field athlete of the week for the third time this season.

The Downers Grove, Ill., native shattered his own school record in the shot put last weekend at the Monmouth Fighting Scots Invitational. He threw for a distance of 56 feet, 6.75 inches, which was the top effort at the meet among 20 qualifiers. It was also the third-best throw in the NAIA this year as well as meeting the National NAIA Meet "A" standard mark.

Saloninas also competed in the weight throw, placing 13th out of 18 with a distance of 39-5.

Kazanecki, Green recognized

Basketball players Tom Kazanecki of St. Ambrose and A.J. Green of Northern Iowa were named Thursday as academic all-district selections by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Kazanecki, a 3.67 graduate student in physical therapy, was named in NAIA District 3 which includes players from NAIA programs in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wijsconsin.

Green was named to the five-player District 3 team in NCAA Division I, which includes players in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. He is a 3.67 student in sport psychology at UNI.

Hawkeyes picked third

Iowa was picked third in the preseason Big Ten Conference baseball coaches poll, selected behind Nebraska and Michigan and in front of Maryland, Ohio State and Indiana in a top-six poll released Thursday.

Three Hawkeyes, pitchers Dylan Nedved and Adam Mazur and infielder Peyton Williams, were named to the conference's player watch list.

