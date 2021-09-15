local briefs

Penn State tops Iowa schedule
A match-up between the top two teams at the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships highlights the Big Ten Conference home schedule for Iowa.
The conference announced eight-team league schedules on Wednesday and the defending national champion Hawkeyes will host runner-up Penn State in a Jan. 28 dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa will also host Minnesota on Jan. 7, Purdue on Jan. 9 and Wisconsin on Feb. 5. The Hawkeyes will travel to Northwestern on Jan. 14, Illinois on Jan. 16, Ohio State on Jan. 21 and Nebraska on Feb. 20.
The non-conference portion of Iowa's schedule will be announced at a later date.
Vikings' Hanulikova honored
Augustana College sophomore Caitlyn Hanulikova was named Wednesday as the women's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The Ames, Iowa, native went 5-1 last week for the Vikings, going undefeated in three matches at No. 3 singles and teaming with former Alleman High School standout Lily Schoeck for a pair of victories at No. 1 doubles.