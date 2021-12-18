LOCAL BRIEFS

RI's Hall signed by Knicks
Rock Island resident Tyler Hall is headed to the NBA.
The 2015 Rock Island High School graduate and 2015 Dispatch-Argus Metro Player of the Year was inked to what the league is calling a hardship exception signing by the Knicks on Friday.
Hall, a 6-foot-5, 209-pound guard has been playing with the Westchester Knicks in the G League. He is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 38.5 minutes in 11 G League games. Hall played on New York's summer-league team after graduating from Montana State in 2019 and has been with the Westchester Knicks for the last two seasons.
Undrafted following a four-year collegiate career at Montana State where he earned first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors as a senior in 2019, Hall scored 2,518 points in college.
Hall, who has also played on Team USA squads, was needed by the parent club as six Knicks players (and two team broadcasters) have tested positive for COVID-19 are in league mandated protocols.