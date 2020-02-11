Local briefs

The Lady Braves were 34 of 75 (45.3%) from the field in the game, including 7 of 22 on 3-pointers. Margie Villaruz tossed in eight points and dished off seven of BHC’s 22 assists.

Henderson finalist in dunk contest

Camanche senior LJ Henderson is one of 16 high school students competing this week in the American Family Insurance Slam Dunk fan voting competition.

The #DreamFearlessly fan-portion is 16 players from across the country who caught the attention of the committee this season. Henderson, a 6-foot-2 guard and the Indians' second-leading scorer at 12.7 points per game, had a dunk against Wilton go viral on social media earlier this season.

Voting began on Tuesday. Fans can vote daily at www.amfam.com/fanvote. The winner of the fan-portion will compete on CBS during Final Four weekend in Atlanta on April 5 at 1:30 p.m.

The first round of voting goes through noon next Tuesday.

Bennett back, Storm waive Buttitta