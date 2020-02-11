Local briefs

BHC men close out Illinois Valley
A 13-5 run in the final 90 seconds carried the Black Hawk College men’s basketball team to Tuesday’s 82-75 victory over Illinois Valley in Arrowhead Conference play. That result left both BHC and IVCC with identical 10-17 overall and 3-5 Arrowhead records.
Delaney Little (20 of his 22 points in the second half) hit a 3-pointer to begin the final flurry that also included three free throws from former Annawan standout Ben Buresh (15 points). Buresh also blocked an IVCC 3-point attempt late in the contest.
BHC had its three other starters also reach double-figure scoring: Terry Ford with 19, Derez Tipler with 12 and Jayin Trumbull 11.
BHC Lady Braves romp to Arrowhead win
Coming off a tough Saturday road loss, the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team got back to its winning ways on Tuesday with a solid 83-49 Arrowhead Conference victory over Illinois Valley CC (8-12, 2-4 Arrowhead).
BHC (17-9, 6-1 Arrowhead) again featured a balanced scoring attack with four players reaching double digits in a game it led almost from start to finish. Megan Teal led the way with a game-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds. She was followed in scoring by Sydney Hannam (16), Nya Taylor (15) and Naomi Flynn (10).
The Lady Braves were 34 of 75 (45.3%) from the field in the game, including 7 of 22 on 3-pointers. Margie Villaruz tossed in eight points and dished off seven of BHC’s 22 assists.
Henderson finalist in dunk contest
Camanche senior LJ Henderson is one of 16 high school students competing this week in the American Family Insurance Slam Dunk fan voting competition.
The #DreamFearlessly fan-portion is 16 players from across the country who caught the attention of the committee this season. Henderson, a 6-foot-2 guard and the Indians' second-leading scorer at 12.7 points per game, had a dunk against Wilton go viral on social media earlier this season.
Voting began on Tuesday. Fans can vote daily at www.amfam.com/fanvote. The winner of the fan-portion will compete on CBS during Final Four weekend in Atlanta on April 5 at 1:30 p.m.
The first round of voting goes through noon next Tuesday.
Bennett back, Storm waive Buttitta
Forward Shane Bennett returned to the Quad City Storm Tuesday from loan to the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks. At the time of his call-up, Bennett led the Storm with nine goals and 19 points. He played in five games for the Mavericks, not tallying a point.
Also, the Storm waived forward Jon Buttitta, who scored three goals and added three assists in 15 games for the Storm this season.
Di Salvo, Mulder share POW honors
Quad City Storm goaltenders Peter Di Salvo and Ryan Mulder were named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL co-players of the week Tuesday.
The duo combined to go 3-0-0 last week against Pensacola, allowing four goals in three games and stopping 124 of 128 shots faced, helping the Storm grab six points despite being out-shot 128-86.
Di Salvo stopped 46 of 48 shots in the Storm's 3-2 win Friday, then made 42 saves in a 2-1 win Saturday. Mulder stopped 36 of 37 shots in Quad City's 2-1 overtime win Sunday.
Di Salvo ranks in the top five in the SPHL in saves, shutouts, save percentage, goals against average and minutes.
The duo are the second and third Storm players to win the award this year, joining forward Connor Fries.