local briefs

North Scott alum among Prospect all-stars
A pair of Clinton LumberKings players — North Scott High School graduate Ryan Miller of Creighton and University of Iowa catcher Brett McCleary, were named Wednesday to the postseason all-star team in the Prospect League.
The pair helped Clinton win the second-half title in the Great River Division and reach the West Conference championship game in the LumberKings' first season as a member of the college wood-bat league.
Miller led the league with a 2.06 ERA, going 1-1 with eight starts among his nine outings for manager Jack Dahm's team. He struck out 71 batters and walked 18 in 41 innings of work.
McCreary was the LumberKings' top hitter, carrying a .306 average with five doubles and five home runs in 48 games.
Gustafson signs deal
Former University of Iowa women's basketball player Megan Gustafson has signed a contract that will keep her with the Washington Mystics for the remainder of the WNBA season.
Gustafson previously signed three seven-day contracts with the team and has played in six games this season for the Mystics, averaging 3.2 points and four rebounds per game while playing an average of 10.3 minutes.
Young to lead Vikings
Colin Young has been named as the acting head coach for the Augustana College women's cross country team.
An assistant coach with the Vikings working with cross country and distance runners for the past three years, Young replaces David Thompson who left Augustana for a position at New York University.