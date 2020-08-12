Local briefs

Vikings' Humecke, Hayes honored
Jill Humecke, a senior track athlete, and John Hayes, a junior baseball player, have been named as Augustana College's recipients of the Jack Swartz Award for the spring sports season.
The award, named after a former commissioner in the CCIW, are presented to student-athletes at each conference school based on athletic and academic achievement.
Humecke, a distance runner from Wheaton, Ill., is a 3.74 student in environmental studies and geography; Hayes, a pitcher, carries a 3.83 grade-point average in accounting and business.
A CCIW champion in the mile, Humecke's time of 5 minutes, 8.59 seconds is the fourth-fastest in program history.
Hayes earned the ninth save of his career during the Vikings' shortened spring baseball season, leaving him four away from a school career record.
Geneseo's Verbeck recognized
Tori Verbeck, a Geneseo High School graduate and member of the Wisconsin-Whitewater women's track and field team, is one of 373 UW-Whitewater student-athletes representing all 22 of the institution's varsity sport programs who were named to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
Verbeck, who was a freshman in 2019-20, is majoring in physical education.
To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. More than 50 percent of the WIAC's student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.
Purdy, Peters honored
Quarterbacks for the Iowa State and Illinois football teams have been named to the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.
The Cyclones' Brock Purdy and Fighting Illini's Brandon Peters are among three dozen quarterbacks being recognized by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation even as some of their teams are having seasons delayed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Purdy, a 6-foot-1 junior and returning second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection, enjoyed the most prolific season ever by an ISU quarterback in 2019. He established 18 school records during his sophomore season, including setting school single-season records with 3,982 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and completing 312 passes.
Peters started 11 games for the Fighting Illini last season after transferring from Michigan. The 6-5 senior finished fifth in the Big Ten Conference with 18 touchdown passes last season, completing 152-of-275 passes for 1,884 yards in addition to rushing for 213 yards on 74 carries.
