Local briefs

To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. More than 50 percent of the WIAC's student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.

Purdy, Peters honored

Quarterbacks for the Iowa State and Illinois football teams have been named to the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

The Cyclones' Brock Purdy and Fighting Illini's Brandon Peters are among three dozen quarterbacks being recognized by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation even as some of their teams are having seasons delayed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purdy, a 6-foot-1 junior and returning second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection, enjoyed the most prolific season ever by an ISU quarterback in 2019. He established 18 school records during his sophomore season, including setting school single-season records with 3,982 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and completing 312 passes.

Peters started 11 games for the Fighting Illini last season after transferring from Michigan. The 6-5 senior finished fifth in the Big Ten Conference with 18 touchdown passes last season, completing 152-of-275 passes for 1,884 yards in addition to rushing for 213 yards on 74 carries.

