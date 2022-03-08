Local briefs

Lancers' Skarich hits Blue Standard

North Scott High School's Sydney Skarich hit the Drake Relays Blue Standard in her first track & field competition of the season Monday.

Skarich cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to win the high jump at the Dickinson Relays inside the UNI-Dome. That qualifies her for the April 28-30 Drake Relays in Des Moines.

The sophomore was the only local winner in the indoor meet that features some of the top athletes and schools from across the state.

Pleasant Valley's 3,200 relay of Josie Case, Grace Boleyn, Elizabeth McVey and Lydia Sommer was runner-up in 9:57.56.

Northeast senior Ellie Rickertsen, defending Class 2A state champion in the 100 and 400 hurdles, placed third in the 60 hurdles in 9.03 seconds.

West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt took fourth among 91 long jumpers with a leap of 17-1. Assumption's 800 relay of Bella Motley, Morgan Jennings, Annika Kotula and Maggie Johnson also was fourth in 1:49.72.

Tipton's Alivia Edens finished fourth in the 800 in 2:28.19, and Jennings was fifth in the 400 in 62.03 seconds.

Rucker receives Valley honor

Karli Rucker, a senior guard on the Northern Iowa women's basketball team, was named Tuesday to a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference scholar-athlete team.

The former North Scott prep was awarded first-team honors for the second straight year and has been named to the team chosen for both academic and athletic success every year she has been eligible.

Rucker, an elementary education major, was named to the second team as a sophomore and junior and has been awarded first-team honors the past two years as a senior and fifth-year senior.

ISU announces Hall picks

Iowa State announced Tuesday that six former Cyclone standouts who have been selected as the 2022 induction class to the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Three-time All-Big 12 football defensive end Reggie Hayward, four-time All-American wrestler Joe Heskett, three-time All-Big 12 women's basketball player Alison Lacey, first-team All-American volleyball player Ashley Mass, All-Big Eight basketball player Dean Uthoff and two-time All-Big Seven quarterback Bill Weeks form a class that will be inducted on Friday, Sept. 23, in a ceremony at the Sukup End Zone Club in Ames.

The hall-of-fame class will also be honored at halftime of the Iowa State-Baylor football game on Sept. 24.

Fire hockey benefit planned

The Quad-City Fire hockey team consisting of 15 firefighters from local departments will host its 14th annual benefit game on Saturday, March 26, at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The Quad-City team will face the Chicago Fire hockey team in the 4 p.m. game to raise funds for the families of Sterling Fire Department Capt. Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Fire Department FF/PM Mike Baldwin.

Ramos died while fighting a fire in December and Baldwin passed away on Jan. 22.

Tickets, priced at $17 apiece, can be purchased at the door or before the game directly from Andrew McKay in the Quad-City Storm office at the TaxSlayer Center, via phone at 309-277-1318 or by email at andrew@quadcitystorm.com. In addition to the game between firefighters, the tickets include a lower bowl seat for the 7 p.m. Quad City Storm SPHL game against Peoria that evening.

Storm's Shinkaruk earns honor

Quad City Storm forward Carter Shinkaruk was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL co-player of the week.

Shinkaruk shares the honor with Peoria's Mitchell McPherson.

Shinkaruk scored three goals, added four assists and had a plus-6 rating as the Storm went 3-0-0 last week.

The Langley, British Columbia, native has scored eight goals and added 22 assists in 31 games with the Storm this season.

