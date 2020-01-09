Local briefs

Timmons joins sister at Drake

Drake University announced on Friday that former Davenport Assumption all-state pitcher Allie Timmons has joined its softball team.

Timmons, who spent the first semester at the University of Iowa, helped Assumption win back-to-back Iowa Class 3A state championships. She was 49-2 with 318 strikeouts in her two seasons in the circle.

A member of the Iowa Premiere Softball Club, Timmons intends to major in business at Drake. She joins her sister, Nicole, who is entering her junior season with Drake.

Cyclones name strength coach

Dave Andrews, the football strength and conditioning coach at Pittsburgh the past five years, was named Friday as the director of football strength and conditioning at Iowa State.

"Dave is one of the best strength and conditioning practitioners in the country,'' ISU coach Matt Campbell said in a statement announcing the hire. "His reputation in the profession in impeccable.''

