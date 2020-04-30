LOCAL BRIEFS

Storm protect 13
The Quad City Storm released their protected list Friday, keeping the Southern Professional Hockey League rights to 13 players.
Among that list are goaltender Peter Di Salvo, forwards Shane Bennett, Gregg Burmaster, Connor Fries, Stephen Gaul, Cole Golka, Taylor Pryce and Joe Widmar, along with defensemen Mathias Ahman, Ryan Devine, Junior Harris, Ricky Kramer and Joe Sova.
The Storm, who finished the truncated SPHL season in a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot, retain the SPHL rights of those players for next season, although they are free to play overseas or in a higher league.
Iowa tops another chart
In addition to leading the nation in the final poll of the 2019-20 season, Iowa wrestling topped another list compiled by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Eight Hawkeyes were named Thursday to to the NWCA NCAA Division I all-academic team, the most representatives from any one team in the country.
Iowa's Spencer Lee, Max Murin, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Abe Assad, Jacob Warner and Tony Cassioppi were among 175 athletes from 63 programs to earn the recognition.
Lee, Marinelli and Kemerer were recognized for the third time while Warner and Young are two-time recipients.
To be eligible for the coaches group honor, wrestlers must have a 3.2 grade-point average or better while winning at least 60% of their matches or maintain a 3.0 GPA while earning all-American honors.
Hawkeyes add Michigan champ
Andy Simaz, a Michigan high school wrestling state champion who projects to compete at 165 or 174 pounds, has signed a letter of intent to join the Iowa wrestling program.
A winner in 137 matches over the past three seasons at Traverse City St. Francis High School, Simaz won the 154-pound state title in Michigan in 2019. He selected Iowa over a walk-on opportunity at Michigan.
Valley honors Assumption alum
Former Davenport Assumption standout Nicole Timmons earned first-team scholar-athlete honors from the Missouri Valley Conference this week.
The Drake University junior from Davenport earned her spot on the team for the second straight year.
Timmons, a pitcher, holds a 3.76 GPA in health sciences: clinical & applied. Despite missing two weeks because of injury this past season, she went 5-2 with a 2.01 earned run average and 57 strikeouts.
She was honored on the scholar-athlete first team along with fellow Bulldog Mandi Roemmich (Sr., West Des Moines, Iowa), who was named the league's softball scholar-athlete of the year as voted on by the league's softball sports information directors. Macy Johnson (Jr., Winterset, Iowa) earned scholar-athlete honorable mention honors.
In order to be eligible for MVC Scholar-Athlete honors, student-athletes must have a 3.2 GPA or higher, be at least a sophomore in athletic and academic standing and meet certain playing requirements.
