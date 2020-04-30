LOCAL BRIEFS

To be eligible for the coaches group honor, wrestlers must have a 3.2 grade-point average or better while winning at least 60% of their matches or maintain a 3.0 GPA while earning all-American honors.

Hawkeyes add Michigan champ

Andy Simaz, a Michigan high school wrestling state champion who projects to compete at 165 or 174 pounds, has signed a letter of intent to join the Iowa wrestling program.

A winner in 137 matches over the past three seasons at Traverse City St. Francis High School, Simaz won the 154-pound state title in Michigan in 2019. He selected Iowa over a walk-on opportunity at Michigan.

Valley honors Assumption alum

Former Davenport Assumption standout Nicole Timmons earned first-team scholar-athlete honors from the Missouri Valley Conference this week.

The Drake University junior from Davenport earned her spot on the team for the second straight year.

Timmons, a pitcher, holds a 3.76 GPA in health sciences: clinical & applied. Despite missing two weeks because of injury this past season, she went 5-2 with a 2.01 earned run average and 57 strikeouts.