Grid Club set for Monday

The Davenport Grid Club resumes its weekly luncheons Monday after being off for the Labor Day holiday.

Featured speaker for the second weekly gathering of the season is scheduled to be Gary Dolphin, the voice of Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball.

The weekly luncheons, at the Knights of Columbus Hall on West 35th Street in Davenport, feature area college coaches, Iowa high school coaches, a different guest emcee each week and the special guest speaker from the University of Iowa.

A buffet lunch is served at noon, and the cost is $13. A season pass is just $96.

Next week’s guest is scheduled to be former Iowa and NFL quarterback Chuck Long.

For more information, please contact John Jorgensen at 563-355-9777 or John@jorgenseninsurance.com.