QC Storm’s Moran honored

A big week netted Quad City Storm rookie phenom Mike Moran the SPHL Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week honors for February 28-March 5.

Moran scored three goals, tallied two assists, and was +1, and helped lead Quad City to a 2-1 record against Pensacola last week.

This is his second Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week award this season and the second for a QC player.

On Thursday, Moran picked up an assist on the Storm’s only goal of a 4-1 loss in the series opener to Pensacola.

On Saturday, Moran netted the game-winner in overtime as he helped Quad City erase a 2-0 deficit in a 3-2 victory over the Ice Flyers. In Sunday’s matinee, Moran capped his five-point week, scoring his second and third goals of the weekend with his second goal of the contest tying the game and forcing overtime in a 5-4 shootout victory.

The Milford, Ma., native leads the Storm with 18 goals and has a team-best 30 points.