local briefs

West Carroll trio earn All-NUIC honors

Three members of the West Carroll High School girls' basketball team earned spots on the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division squad. Senior forward Madison Haynes and sophomore guard Tori Moshure earned second-team honors, with junior guard Kylie Hill earning an honorable mention.

Haynes averaged a team-best 12.9 points to go with 5.4 rebounds, with Hill's 12.6 points per game second for a Thunder squad that finished 4-8 (2-6 NUIC West). Hill also averaged 4.6 steals and 2.6 assists. Moshure tallied 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Bass event to be held in QC

The Bass Federation announced Wednesday plans to hold its 2021 TBF Junior World Championship on the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities region.

The event which includes a two-person team format and three days of competition is scheduled for July 28-30 launching from Rapids City, Ill.

The TBF Junior program includes anglers in eighth grade and under at the time they qualified through their home state's junior program. They will compete for over $10,000 in scholarships and prizes in the Quad-Cities.

The organization will hold its annual state leadership conference in the Quad-Cities at the same time with state officials from 49 TBF affiliated state federations in the United States and Canada invited to attend meetings on fishing, youth and conservation items, strategic planning and other educational topics.

